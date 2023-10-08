Romulus issues boil water advisory after water main break

ROMULUS, Mich. – A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Romulus.

The advisory was issued due to a drop in pressure in the city’s water supply, which could have led to bacterial contamination in the water system. The drop in pressure was caused by a water main break on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The city is working to get pressure restored and will be collecting bacteriological samples from around the system. The areas affected by the boil water advisory are customers south of Eureka Road, west of Inkster, and east of Huron River Drive.

The city is asking residents to not drink the water unless they boil it first. All water should be brought to a boil, boiled for one minute, and cooled before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food. The city is working to get pressure restored and will be collecting bacteriological samples from around the system.

At 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, Director of Public Works Roberto Scappaticci released the following statement on social media:

“The City of Romulus has found the cause of the low water pressure in the system. A break has been detected by pressure testing on Middlebelt Road south of Eureka. Crews are onsite preparing for repair. The boil water will remain in effect until lift for the next 24 hours.”

