77-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Brownstown Township

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Downriver family wants answers after a 77-year-old man with dementia was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop in Brownstown Township.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, near the intersection of Sibley Road and Beech Daly. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The family said Frank Lantz made it about 100 feet from his house when he was hit and left on the side of the road.

“I can’t believe somebody could hit somebody and just leave them,” said Rita Misiolek. “We believe in accidents and it could have been, but it is not an accident if you didn’t stop. It’s not an accident if you didn’t call for help.”

The family wants the driver to do the right thing.

“If he would come forward, it would give us a little closure,” Misiolek said. “That is what I am hoping to God.”

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a 2004 Chevrolet vehicle, likely a Silverado 1500 or Tahoe/Suburban. It was traveling eastbound on Sibley Road when it struck Lantz so hard that the side mirror came off the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownstown Township Police Sgt. Kyle at 734-675-1300, ext. 1136, or Det. Michael Ramsey at 734-675-1300, ext 1134.