25-year-old man charged in fatal Chesterfield Township hit-and-run

Police thank the public for email and phone call tips

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Shane Flaherty (WDIV)

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police confirmed they have charged a suspect in a deadly Aug. 29 hit-and-run in Chesterfield Township.

Officers with the Chesterfield police were called to the I-94 overpass near Cotton Road after someone reported seeing someone lying in a grassy area. Police said they found a 42-year-old man from Chesterfield Township dead at the scene.

In September, police said a suspect had been identified and is cooperating with the investigation.

Shane Flaherty, a 25-year-old from Chesterfield Township, was charged Thursday, Oct. 12, with failure to stop at the scene of accident -- when at fault -- resulting in death.

He is currently out on a $10,000 personal bond awaiting further court procedings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-3829.

