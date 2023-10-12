Jewish community center in Royal Oak receives grant to improve security measures

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A Jewish community center received some extra help to boost its security measures.

Woodward Avenue Shul announced it received a grant from the federal government, months after an antisemitic act of violence outside its center.

Rabbi Mendel Polter and Steven Ingber of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit gathered at the center on Thursday, Oct. 12, to show Senator Gary Peters where graffiti of a swastika was painted over back in May. That’s when Peters announced Woodward Avenue Shul was awarded the nonprofit security grant.

“We’re not only a Jewish synagogue. We’re a Jewish community center. We have events. We have classes. We have many other occurrences taking place,” Rabbi Polter said.

Funding for the nonprofit security grant is made available to religious institutions across the country, through FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.

“The cost of what the risk assessment came out to be, was significant. Much beyond our annual income here as a nonprofit,” Rabbi Polter explained.

The grant will help Woodward Avenue Shul update its camera security system, fortify windows, add safe rooms, and enhance security doors, among other things.

The award comes at a time when, Senator Peters said, acts of antisemitism have increased to some of the highest levels ever seen in the U.S. in decades.

“Yes, security is paramount, and the dollars in fortifying buildings certainly help. There’s a root cause to all of this, and that’s hate. And I implore all of you who are watching this to call out hate when you see it,” Ingber added.

Any religious organization can apply for nonprofit security grants. The Department of Homeland Security can also provide an assessment of worship centers free of charge. Contact Senator Gary Peters’ office for more information at 844-506-7420.