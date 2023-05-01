Royal Oak police seeking person responsible for antisemitic graffiti on synagogue

Royal Oak police are seeking who is responsible for antisemitic graffiti on a Jewish synagogue in Oakland County.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak police are looking for the person who is responsible for antisemitic graffiti on a Jewish synagogue in Oakland County.

Police say that on April 28 at 4 p.m., police responded to a report of graffiti on The Woodward Avenue Shul. It is reported that a swastika symbol and four letters were spray painted in red on the east wall of the Jewish Community Center.

Officials from the Jewish Community Relations Council state that they are aware of multiple swastikas spray painted throughout Oakland County.

“Our entire community – Jewish and non-Jewish – must condemn these actions of hatred and intolerance,” said Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council Rabbi Asher Lopatin. “Intolerance against one of us is intolerance against all of us.”

It is suspected that the graffiti took place between April 27 at noon to April 28 at 4 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division Lieutenant Al Carter, at (248) 246-3456.

More related headlines:

Macomb County School District bringing in officers to address threats, safety concerns

Death threat made against Richmond Middle School admin, their family contained ‘antisemitic remarks’

Nonprofit uses billboards to fight back against rising antisemitism in Southeast Michigan