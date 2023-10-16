Members of Metro Detroit’s Muslim, Jewish communities call for elected officials to end war

Israel is preparing for a possible ground assault on Gaza City.

President Joe Biden met with his security team at the White House Monday morning to discuss the next steps for the United States. Biden has warned Israel against occupying Gaza and has yet to accept an invitation to visit the area.

The World Health Organization warned of an imminent public health crisis in Gaza because the enclave is running out of water. The agency says an estimated 3,500 patients in 35 hospitals are at most immediate risk.

They’re calling for unobstructed access to humanitarian aid in Gaza, which hasn’t been allowed. There’s also an issue for people trying to exit Gaza to the south at the only crossing that doesn’t connect to Israel.

Egypt is so far refusing to open the town of Rafah for aid to get in or for injured people to reach hospitals there. For many, Rafah is the only viable outlet for people to exit and for supplies to enter Gaza.

Many have called for a cease-fire to ease the humanitarian crisis and stop the bloodshed.

Local 4 spoke with members of Metro Detroit’s Muslim and Jewish communities about what sort of action they’re hoping to see from lawmakers.

“It is frustrating, and we do call on the elected officials to take responsibility and reach out,” said Imran Salha.

In Dearborn, several leaders in the Muslim community spoke out about the lack of support from American elected officials in what they say is starting to look like a one-sided case.

“The Palestinian life is no less valuable than any Israeli life or any other life,” said one man speaking on behalf of the Palestinian Community.

They fear that the rhetoric and language being used are fueling hate against Palestinians and Muslims altogether. Just recently, in Chicago, a 6-year-old was stabbed 22 times.

“We believe that the attacks in Chicago in the family and the killing of a 6-year-old are a direct result of the rhetoric and the demonization of the Palestinians cause,” said Khalid Turani. “We hold our elected officials responsible.”

“We ask our political officials, our corporate leaders, and our educators to not only just tone down the rhetoric,” said Executive Director of C.A.I.R. (Counsel on American Islamic Relations), Dawud Walid. “But if they’re going to talk about innocent people being killed, it just can’t be one side.”

Just an hour later, Palestinians and Jewish community members were protesting outside of the McNamara Federal Building, demanding political leaders to call for a cease-fire in the war.

“The state of Israel claims to speak for Jewish people and Jewish safety,” said one woman speaking to the crowd. “But we have to say no. No genocide in our name and no apartheid in our name.”

The hope from both sides is that some type of resolve can be found without bloodshed or genocide period.

“Today is Gaza,” said another woman speaking to the crowd. “Family lines are ending. This is the definition of Genocide. I can’t be proud as a people if they commit Genocide in my name.”

The group tried delivering a letter to Gary Peters. They were able to make it into the lobby but did not get any farther.