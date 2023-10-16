Strike possible at 3 Detroit casinos with union contracts set to expire

DETROIT – Employees could walk out at three Detroit casinos on Tuesday if a new deal isn’t reached with their unions by Monday, when the contracts are set to expire.

Unionized casino workers could strike at MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino, and Hollywood Casino at Greektown as early as noon on Tuesday, Oct. 17 -- just hours after the casinos’ contracts are scheduled to expire with the Unite Here union. Union leaders said Monday that workers remain at odds with the casinos over wage and healthcare demands.

“After we helped Detroit’s gaming industry get back on its feet, business is booming, but the people who make the casinos run are still struggling,” said Nia Winston, president of UNITE HERE Local 24. “Our goal is to reach a fair deal, but unfortunately, we’re still far apart. If the companies cannot do better, then we are prepared to strike.”

A total of 99% of casino workers in all of the unionized groups voted to authorize a strike if union leaders deem one necessary. According to the union, a strike would significantly impact the casinos, Detroit and the state of Michigan, putting at risk “approximately $738,000 in city and state tax revenues and $3.4 million in casino operator revenues per day.”

Detroit casino workers are reportedly seeking wage increases in accordance with the casinos’ profits that increased in 2022 and so far in 2023 following the pandemic. In a Monday press release, the Unite Here union says the casinos are asking workers to pay more for healthcare.

It appears the casino workers are represented by Unite Here, the United Auto Workers union, and the Teamsters union. The unions’ contracts with the casinos were reportedly set to expire at 11:59 on Oct. 16. If a strike is called, workers were not expected to walk out at midnight, but rather at noon on Tuesday.

A request for comment was left with the casinos and was not returned as of this writing.