Detroit police officers host inaugural All Abilities Fair

DETROIT – There are times when police come into situations where communication with a resident can be challenging, whether it’s due to a mental health matter, or physical or intellectual disability.

Some officers and community members are working to address those challenges, by making sure people of all abilities know there are resources available to help.

The lawn and parking lot outside Detroit Public Safety Headquarters were busy with excitement on Wednesday, Oct. 18. A large group of community members, including those with physical and intellectual disabilities, gathered for the All Abilities Fair.

“It’s just all about partnership today,” said Commander Sonia Russell, one of the visionaries behind the inaugural.

The idea of the All Abilities Fair came about as law enforcement officers and community partners started brainstorming ways to address an increase of mental health-related calls for service in the City of Detroit and across the nation.

“This is just something that law enforcement has been tasked with, and we accept responsibility of trying to get everything we need to make us better in our community,” Russell explained.

Detroit Police Department, Special Olympics of Michigan, and Detroit Public Schools Community District partnered to put on the Fair. Organizers said they wanted to make sure community members who are living with disabilities know they have access to a range of services and resources.

“I just think that this is just a way for us, as law enforcement, to be compassionate with serving our community,” Russell added.

The event was also about breaking down barriers in communication. That included informing the public about police records management systems that allows residents to voluntarily inform DPD and 911 about any special needs, in advance of calls for service or traffic stops.

“We are here in the community, where people don’t know about the resources that are available,” said Joanna Lofton of the Autism Alliance of Michigan.

Some vendors said events like the All Abilities Fair helps remove some of the stigma around seeking services. They said it lets community members see there are others going through similar challenges.

“There are so many services, as you look around, that are right here in the city. But people don’t know about,” Lofton explained.

The All Abilities Fair was about making connections. For some community members, that also means building trust.

“I think the big part is recognizing that everyone has a gift to share,” said Tim Hileman, CEO of Special Olympics Michigan. “Everyone has a voice to be heard.”