Neighbors save family of 3 during massive house fire in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. – Neighbors saved a family of three from a massive house fire in Oak Park.

The massive fire engulfed the home Wednesday (Oct. 18) at 1 a.m. on Sloman Street near West 9 Mile Road.

Investigators are working to find out what caused the fire to begin with. Thankfully, neighbors saw it all happening and stepped up significantly.

“I’m real hurt because I feel they my family,” said Albert Wilson. “They losing everything, and they don’t bother nobody.”

Albert and Leslie Wilson are heartbroken, knowing their neighbors have nothing left but the clothes on their backs following a housefire.

“To see this (home) like this is going to be a different scene for me,” said Leslie.

Leslie and Albert’s sons ran across the street to get everyone out of the burning home.

“My son’s was over there beating out the windows,” Albert said. “One is beating out the window on the side, and he’s saying he can see the old man in there.”

Once the fire department arrived, everyone was able to make it out safe and sound.

“My son ended up cutting his hand trying to grab at him once he broke the window,” Albert said. “All three of them came out. So we ended up getting them across the street and sit them down and give them blankets, water, and all of that kind of stuff.”

Leslie’s just proud that her boys knew what to do and when to do it.

“If it wasn’t for them being up and us waking up, we would be telling a different story right now,” Leslie said.

“We was going up in there if someone else was in there, for sure,” Albert said.

The son who cut himself while trying to break inside the burning home to save everyone is expected to be OK.