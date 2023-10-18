59º
Join Insider

Local News

4-year-old boy dies after being mauled by dog on Detroit’s west side

Police say dog was not family-owned

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tim Pamplin

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County

DETROIT – Officials say a 4-year-old boy has died after being mauled by a dog while playing in his backyard on Detroit’s west side.

The incident occurred Wednesday (Oct. 18) in the 9300 block of Pierson Street.

Police say the dog was not family-owned, but they believe it was a loose dog that went into the yard and attacked the child.

“Anytime that we have an event like this, it reminds everybody that if you do have a dog to secure your dog,” said Commander Arnold Williams of the Detroit Police Department 6th Precinct. “Make your dog can’t get out, and that’s the most important thing. But for a mauling like this, the child was in his own backyard, pretty much doing what all kids do. So our support goes out to the family.”

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter

email