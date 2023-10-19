City shuts down psychedelic church on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A Metro Detroit religious leader prepares to fight the city of Detroit’s decision to padlock his church.

Shaman Shu, CEO of Tribal Souls International Ministries in Detroit, said he arrived at his worship center this week to find his building locked with bright orange Notice of Building Closure signs at each entrance.

“They padlocked a church,” said Shaman Shu.

Soul Tribes International Ministries has operated from the historic Bushnell Congregational Church site since early 2023. He said the padlocks came a week after police raided the place searching for psilocybin mushrooms, or shrooms, as they’re called in street terms.

“I think it’s religious redlining,” Shu said. “I mean, that’s specifically what this is about.”

Shu, who describes himself as a sacred plant leader and energy healer, said sacred plant-based medicine is the foundation of his work. He said he administers mushrooms to some of his members in micro-doses.

“People need access to these sacred plants,” Shu said. “It’s getting people off heroin. It’s getting people off cocaine.”

Its allegations about a possible dispensary at the church and advertising about the mushrooms that got the attention of neighbors and city leaders like Council President Pro Tem James Tate.

“It started out pretty small, but I counted almost 30 to 40 of these lawn signs they were yellow,” said Tate. “They said, Shrooms we deliver.”

In a statement from Doug Baker, Detroit’s Assistant Corporation Counsel, it said:

“The Detroit Police Department worked closely with City Council President Pro-Tem James Tate, the city’s law department, and building safety, engineering, and environmental department in preparing this enforcement action. Despite its intent, the city ordinance does not override state law, which considers psilocybin to be a controlled substance. The ordinance also does not allow for the sale or distribution of psilocybin.”

Tate described the move to padlock the church as a win for District 1.

“I think it’s a huge win for our residents, based on the feedback that I’ve gotten from far and wide in the district,” Tate said.

Shu said he believes the work he’s doing with mushrooms and sacred plant ministry is protected. He described the city’s actions as a violation of his religious freedoms.

“We’re fighting,” Shu said. “We’re going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. We’re going all the way.”