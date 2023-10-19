Highland Park City Council approves proposed settlement with Great Lakes Water Authority

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A decade-long dispute between the city of Highland Park and the Great Lakes Water Authority over unpaid water bills is heading towards an end.

Highland Park City Council approved a tentative deal for resolution with the help of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The next step is to present the agreement to GLWA’s board of directors during next week’s meeting.

If approved by all parties involved in the ongoing lawsuits will be dismissed, including the $24-million judgment.

The announcement comes as Highland Park owes GLWA $ 24 million for unpaid water bills.

Highland Park paid GLWA $1 million of its water bill in June.