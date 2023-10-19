Highland Park City Council approves proposed settlement with Great Lakes Water Authority

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A decade-long dispute between the city of Highland Park and the Great Lakes Water Authority over unpaid water bills is heading towards an end.
Highland Park City Council approved a tentative deal for resolution with the help of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
The next step is to present the agreement to GLWA’s board of directors during next week’s meeting.
If approved by all parties involved in the ongoing lawsuits will be dismissed, including the $24-million judgment.
The announcement comes as Highland Park owes GLWA $ 24 million for unpaid water bills.
Highland Park paid GLWA $1 million of its water bill in June.
“The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) thanks Governor Whitmer, the state of Michigan and the city of Highland Park for moving us forward to this proposed agreement. We are glad to see the Highland Park City Council take the important action of approving the agreement. Our next step is to present it to our Board of Directors at their regular meeting on October 25, 2023. While all parties involved agree that much work remains, there is also concurrence that this agreement represents a fresh start for our collective relationships as we work together into the future."Ashleigh Chatel, GLWA Media Contact