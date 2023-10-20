City reports major crimes are trending down in Detroit

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is reporting that major crimes in the city are trending downward.

Statistics are numbers, and numbers represent people, and people in Detroit are playing a big part in crime trending in the right direction.

People like Tamara Smith know crime is down in her Detroit neighborhood, and she’s helping make that happen.

“It is as easy as turning your porch light on and reporting a crime,” said Smith. “It is a perfect disaster for a criminal.”

Smith is a working mom but also patrols her neighborhood at night.

She can see that some significant crimes in Detroit are down because she knows people are fed up with criminals.

“Detroiters are tired,” Smith said. “They are privy to more information than ever before, and they are more engaged themselves.”

Detroit Police Department reported to the Detroit police commissioners the latest crime statistics:

Homicide is down 11%

Non-fatal shootings down 9%

Carjackings down 32%

“I can’t tell you the last time I saw those numbers in the city of Detroit,” said an official. “We are looking at good numbers end of year.”

Crime statistics are numbers, but those numbers represent people.

When asked why she thinks those numbers were trending downward, Smith said, “We have an engaged community, and Detroiters are tired. Why not stand up? Why not speak up? And if you see that standing up is changing your community, it would be a trend like a snowball effect if others get involved.”