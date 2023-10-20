Husband arrested after woman shot, killed inside Clinton Township home, police say

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman was found shot to death in her Macomb County home Thursday night, and her husband has been taken into custody.

The woman was found at a home on Woodward Street near Beaconsfield Street in Clinton Township, which isn’t far from 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway.

“It’s hard to go to sleep when you have news like that in your backyard,” said Kayla Birmingham, who lives four doors down.

A day later, neighbors -- some whom wished not to be identified -- are still grappling with what they heard and saw Thursday night.

“I came out of the bedroom, went in the kitchen. and then I heard a ‘pop, pop, pop,’” one resident said. “I said, ‘Wait, did you hear that?’”

Several neighbors told Local 4 those shots were quickly followed by screams, and they saw the couple’s two young children dart out of the house. Police arrived shortly after, responding to what they said was a domestic violence call. They recovered the weapon and are still investigating the woman’s death.

“It’s horrible,” Birmingham said. “It keeps playing in my head over and over about what happened. He always struck me as someone kind of off. He’s a veteran. I know he’s going back and forth getting deployed, and I don’t know if that was his issue.”

“I always just see her take the kids to school and him coming back and forth from work,” one neighbor said. “It’s crazy. It’s sad to hear, and it’s sad to see what happened, but my heart goes out to the babies.”