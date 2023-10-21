Clinton Township man charged with first-degree murder in wife’s death

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 866-864-2338 or texting 877-861-0222.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 30-year-old man is facing the possibility of life in prison after reportedly killing his wife in Macomb County.

According to authorities, Steven Wheeler got into an argument with his wife Thursday, Oct. 19 at their Clinton Township home that escalated to violence. His wife called 911 and requested police to come due to the alleged assault.

Authorities said she was on the phone when Wheeler shot her multiple times. Neighbors reported seeing the couple’s young children run from the house after hearing gunshots.

Police said the woman was found shot to death at the home, located near the intersection of Woodward and Beaconsfield streets.

Wheeler was taken into custody. He was charged Saturday, Oct. 21 with first-degree murder and felony firearm. He is being held without bond.

If convicted, Wheeler faces the possibility of life in prison.

