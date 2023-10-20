Michigan Lottery: Oakland County woman wins $1M on raffle game

An Oakland County woman started screaming when she logged in to her Lottery account and saw she’d won a $1 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Raffle game.

The lucky 43-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her raffle ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I liked the odds of the Millionaire Raffle, so I bought a few tickets,” said the player. “I thought maybe I would win one of the $1,000 prizes, but I never thought I would win the $1 million prize.

“I saw an email from the Michigan Lottery one morning about a prize I’d won, but I wasn’t sure what the prize could be, so I assumed it was a scam. I logged in to my Lottery account to double check and when a pop-up came up saying I’d won $1 million, I started screaming! My husband ran upstairs because he thought something was wrong. When I showed him the prize amount, he was in total shock.”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to invest, take a trip, and save for retirement.

“Winning is unreal and provides a nice financial cushion for me and my family,” the player said.

Millionaire Raffle launched May 1 and was the Michigan Lottery’s biggest online raffle game to date. The raffle game awarded one $1 million top prize and 100 $1,000 prizes.

