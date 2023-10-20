Morning 4: Here’s the snow, cold outlook for Michigan’s approaching winter -- and other news

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 23: Snow removal vehicles try to clear roads in downtown Detroit on December 23, 2022 in Detroit, United States. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Winter weather outlook for Michigan: How much snow, cold to expect for 2023-2024 season

If you love cold, snowy winters, don’t get your hopes up in Michigan this upcoming season.

El Nino will cause warmer-than-average temperatures across much of the Northern U.S. this winter season, according to the latest Winter Outlook released by the Climate Prediction Center.

Learn more here.

Highland Park’s $24M water debt judgement could get dismissed under new deal

Highland Park has approved a tentative deal that could end the yearslong saga with the Great Lakes Water Authority over the city’s unpaid water bills, which have amounted to millions of dollars and frustration for Metro Detroit residents.

Read the report here.

Husband in custody after woman shot, killed at Clinton Township home

A woman was shot and killed Thursday night at a home in Clinton Township, officials report. Her husband was taken into custody.

See more here.

CVS pulls some cough-and-cold treatments from shelves: Here’s why

CVS Health is pulling from its shelves some cough-and-cold treatments that contain an ingredient that has been deemed ineffective by doctors and researchers.

Read more here.