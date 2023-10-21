Morning 4: More rain showers expected before Sunday -- and other news

Here are the top stories for the morning of Oct. 21, 2023

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

More rain showers for Saturday before drier weather moves into Metro Detroit on Sunday

After a grey and rainy week across the region, we are going to keep the rain showers into the forecast for one more day as we look ahead into the start of the weekend.

While we start all things dry during the morning hours, as a low-pressure system pulls into the region, we’re going to see scattered showers develop through this afternoon and into this evening.

What’s at stake as Michigan football battles Michigan State at site of last Big Ten loss

It’s been 720 days since Michigan lost a football game that wasn’t in the playoff, and on Saturday, the Wolverines return to East Lansing for the first time since that day.

Husband, wife, dog attacked by stray pit bulls while walking in Grosse Pointe Park

A husband and wife were walking their dog in Grosse Pointe Park when they were attacked by stray pit bulls.

Eloise Asylum: Scared Jason Colthorp, Local 4 Insider walk through haunted attraction

After diving into the history of the Eloise Asylum in Westland, Jason Colthorp and Local 4 Insider Cathy Jackson, of Farmington, walked through the site’s new haunted attraction.

