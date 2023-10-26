Man accused of kidnapping, killing Lansing 2-year-old won’t face death penalty

DETROIT – The man accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith after attacking her mother in Lansing will not face the death penalty.

Trice is accused of stabbing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend, kidnapping her daughter and stealing her car in Lansing on July 2. An Ambert Alert was issued for Wynter and Trice was arrested the next day in St. Clair Shores following a police chase that ended in a crash.

Wynter Cole Smith case: Everything suspected kidnapper, police said during car chase, arrest

Wynter was not with Trice when police took him into custody.

After searching for several days, police found her body in Detroit.

Rashad Maleek Trice was charged by federal prosecutors with kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death. If convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, Trice could have been eligible for the death penalty. In a statement released Thursday, Oct. 26, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced that they will not be pursuing the death penalty in the case.

Trice had pleaded not guilty in August.

He is also facing state charges in Ingham, Wayne and Macomb counties.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office will conduct the state prosecution of Trice and will prosecute all of the state charges in a single trial.

