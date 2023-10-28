UAW strike: Stellantis, auto workers reach tentative contract deal

United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta Township, Mich., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. The UAW union expanded its two-week strikes against Detroit automakers Friday, adding 7,000 workers at a Ford plant in Chicago and a General Motors assembly factory near Lansing, Michigan. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday, sources confirmed to Local 4.

The deal will still need to be ratified by members. The agreement could end a six-week strike by more than 14,000 workers at Stellantis assembly plants in Michigan and Ohio and parts warehouses across the country.

The strikers are expected to take down their picket lines and start returning to work in the coming days, before union members vote on the agreement.

According to reports, the agreement is similar to the one the UAW made with Ford. The deal with Ford includes a 25% wage increase, which will be increased even more by a restored cost of living allowance.

The deal also includes a significant starting wage increase, wage increases for temporary workers, the end of wage tiers for some workers, the right to strike plant closures, and more.

Bruce Baumhower, president of the local union at a large Stellantis Jeep factory in Toledo, Ohio, told the Associated Press that he expects workers will vote to approve the deal because of the pay raises above 30% and a large raise immediately.

Talks were also underway with General Motors on Saturday as the UAW works to reach a similar agreement.

The UAW began its strike against all three automakers on Sept. 15 after its contracts with the companies expired. The targeted strikes began at one assembly plant from each company and expanded over the next several weeks.

