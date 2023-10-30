45º
Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman eyes Disney trip after winning $25K per year for life

Warren woman bought ticket online

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Macomb County Woman Wins $25,000 a Year for Life from the Michigan Lottery Playing Lucky For Life (Michigan Lottery)

A Macomb County woman is ready to take her family to Disney after winning the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life game, worth $25,000 a year for life.

Shayla Kauflin, of Warren, won the big prize when her Lucky For Life ticket matched the five white balls drawn on Oct. 9: 09-13-17-30-38. She bought the winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“This ticket was the very first Lucky For Life ticket I have ever bought,” said Kauflin. “When I was purchasing my Powerball tickets online, I saw the Lucky For Life game listed and thought: ‘Why not?’ and bought $10 worth of tickets.

“I logged in to my Lottery account the next day to see if I’d won anything, and when I saw $390,000 pending, I started screaming, crying, and freaking out! I called my husband to tell him how much I’d won, and he was concerned at first because he thought something was wrong.

“Winning is indescribable! It feels like the weight of the world has been taken off my shoulders. It may not be enough money to change the world, but it’s enough money to change my world!”

Kauflin, 39, visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000, rather than annuity payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or life, whichever is greater. With her winnings, she plans to take her family on a trip to Disney and invest.

