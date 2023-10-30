Morning 4: What we know after Big Three each reach tentative deals with UAW -- and other news

United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. The United Auto Workers expanded its strike against major automakers Friday, walking out of 38 General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution centers in 20 states. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Tentative UAW-GM deal could end weekslong Big Three auto strike with ‘record’ contracts

The United Auto Workers union on Monday reached a tentative contract agreement with General Motors, a source told the AP, likely ending the weekslong strike at Detroit’s Big Three automakers.

Autoworkers had stopped striking or were preparing to end their strike at Stellantis and Ford Motor Company facilities after the UAW reached tentative agreements with both carmakers in the same week. GM was the lone holdout, but talks continued Sunday and ultimately resulted in a tentative deal on Monday, Oct. 30 that mirrors the deals made with the other Big Three, sources report.

Lions-Raiders injury report: Detroit could be without 2 big starters for Monday Night Football

The Detroit Lions could be without two of their best players on offense for their Monday night showdown with Las Vegas.

Detroit released their initial injury report on Sunday.

Oxford shooting report commissioned by school district to be released Monday

An investigative report detailing what happened during and before the Oxford High School shooting is expected to be released on Monday afternoon, officials said, nearly two years after the massacre.

Parents and families in the Oxford Community Schools District have been frustrated by the lack of information from the school board in the wake of the 2021 mass shooting, in which four students were murdered and seven people were injured. Parents have criticized the district for offering few details, and for taking some time to coordinate a report.

Critical 3-car crash closes part of Southfield Freeway in Detroit

Part of Southfield Freeway (M-39) was closed Monday morning in Detroit due to a three-car car crash that left one woman injured.

We’ve got colder temperatures in store this week, with wind chills keeping highs feeling like the 30s on Monday. Then, snow is possible on Tuesday just in time for trick-or-treating.