Lions-Raiders injury report: Detroit could be without 2 big starters for Monday Night Football

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 24: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions reacts after a first down in the first half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions could be without two of their best players on offense for their Monday night showdown with Las Vegas.

Detroit released their initial injury report on Sunday -- here’s how it broke down:

Out:

RB David Montgomery (ribs)

G Jonah Jackson (ankle)

Doubtful:

C Frank Ragnow (toe/calf)

Questionable

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (ankle)

EDGE Josh Paschal (knee)

DT Benito Jones (ankle)

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle)

A few hours later, the Lions added another name to the questionable list -- No. 1 wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, which the team said was due to an illness.

We already expected Montgomery and Jackson to miss the game, but losing Ragnow and possibly St. Brown would be a huge blow to the Lions offense.

The Lions could be down three of their starting offensive lineman if Vaitai and Ragnow are out.

On the Raiders side, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was cleared to play over the weekend, so expect Las Vegas to have their starting quarterback back.

Additionally, the Raiders could be without linebacker Curtis Bolton, cornerback Nate Hobbs, and kicker Daniel Carlson, who are all listed as questionable. Linebacker Kana’i Mauga has been ruled out.