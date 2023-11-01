Detroit Thanksgiving parade again nominated as 1 of best in US for 2023

DETROIT – The annual America’s Thanksgiving Parade held in Detroit has once again been nominated as one of the best holiday parades in the country.

USA Today has included America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White among its list of the best holiday parades in the U.S. for its 2023 contest. Voters will help decide if the Detroit parade will come out on top as it did in 2018, 2019 and again in 2022.

Voting is open to anyone through 11:59 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Voters can cast their vote once a day on the national news outlet’s website right here.

The Best Holiday Parade contest is part of USA Today’s annual 10Best Readers’ Choice voting competition.

The parade will take place on Thursday, Nov. 23, and will be broadcast on Local 4 and streaming on Local 4+ and right here on ClickOnDetroit.com. Produced by The Parade Company, the annual Thanksgiving parade is featured every year on Local 4, and is enjoyed by viewers across the nation.