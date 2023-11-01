31º
Join Insider

Local News

‘Shocked’ woman lifts Detroit Lions’ Gibbs into stands amid touchdown celebration

Spontaneous Ford Field celebration goes viral

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Detroit Lions
Metro Detroit woman Katie Six helps haul the Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs into the stands at Ford Field amid a touchdown celebration on Oct. 31, 2023. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A Metro Detroit woman watching the Detroit Lions dominate the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night from the stands of Ford Field was shocked and delighted when a running back came running right to her.

In a now-viral moment, a Lions fan was caught on camera hauling Jahmyr Gibbs into the stands after his touchdown. Their hug and jovial celebration had everyone wondering: Who is this woman?

Local 4′s Jacqueline Francis caught up with the fan -- Katie Six from Harrison Township. She described the moment as surreal.

“I just threw my hands out like he was coming to me, and it was just ... a crazy, out-of-body feeling,” Six said.

Six and Gibbs don’t know each other, and their meeting was unexpected and unrehearsed. But that didn’t stop them from sharing a moment of celebration.

Gibbs also commented on the moment after the game, saying: “It was fun. I didn’t know who it was, but appreciate the help.”

Six said it was a night she’ll never forget ... and that her arms were definitely sore.

“You see it happen here and there, but you don’t ever think it’s going to happen to you -- and the fact that it did is what, I think, I’m more shocked about,” Six said. “It was great.”

The Lions ultimately overpowered the Raiders with a 26-14 defeat Monday night in front of the raucous Ford Field crowd.

Watch Jaqueline’s full report below.

---> How’re you feeling, Lions fans? Take our bye week fan survey

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

email

twitter