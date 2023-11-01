‘Shocked’ woman lifts Detroit Lions’ Gibbs into stands amid touchdown celebration

Metro Detroit woman Katie Six helps haul the Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs into the stands at Ford Field amid a touchdown celebration on Oct. 31, 2023.

DETROIT – A Metro Detroit woman watching the Detroit Lions dominate the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night from the stands of Ford Field was shocked and delighted when a running back came running right to her.

In a now-viral moment, a Lions fan was caught on camera hauling Jahmyr Gibbs into the stands after his touchdown. Their hug and jovial celebration had everyone wondering: Who is this woman?

Local 4′s Jacqueline Francis caught up with the fan -- Katie Six from Harrison Township. She described the moment as surreal.

“I just threw my hands out like he was coming to me, and it was just ... a crazy, out-of-body feeling,” Six said.

Six and Gibbs don’t know each other, and their meeting was unexpected and unrehearsed. But that didn’t stop them from sharing a moment of celebration.

Gibbs also commented on the moment after the game, saying: “It was fun. I didn’t know who it was, but appreciate the help.”

Six said it was a night she’ll never forget ... and that her arms were definitely sore.

“You see it happen here and there, but you don’t ever think it’s going to happen to you -- and the fact that it did is what, I think, I’m more shocked about,” Six said. “It was great.”

The Lions ultimately overpowered the Raiders with a 26-14 defeat Monday night in front of the raucous Ford Field crowd.

Watch Jaqueline's full report below.

