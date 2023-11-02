Dog found in Detroit tests positive for rabies: What to know

This undated electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows rabies virions, dark and bullet-shaped, within an infected tissue sample. (F. A. Murphy/CDC via AP)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – State officials have confirmed that a dog found in Detroit that was euthanized at a veterinary hospital in Farmington Hills did test positive for rabies.

An Oakland County resident found the dog on the streets of Detroit and brought it to their home where it stayed for three days.

On Oct. 25, the dog began displaying symptoms of rabies so the resident took the dog to Advanced Veterinary Medical Center in Farmington Hills. A veterinarian determined the dog should be euthanized.

Veterinary staff transferred the dog’s remains to Oakland County Animal Control, who transported them to the MDHHS lab in Lansing. On Nov. 1, MDHHS confirmed to the county that the dog tested positive for rabies.

Oakland County officials said this is the first canine rabies case in Oakland County that current animal control employees can remember.

“This rabies case is a reminder of how vital it is for dog owners to have their pets vaccinated to prevent the spread of disease,” said Bob Gatt, manager of Oakland County Animal Control. “It not only protects other pets but children and adults, as well.”

Officials said there is no indication that the dog bit the resident, or anyone else who it came in contact with -- but the resident was exposed to the dog’s saliva.

“If a person or a pet is exposed to any wild or unknown animal, wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water, then seek medical or veterinary attention immediately, even if the animal was previously vaccinated,” said Oakland County Medical Director Russell Faust. “The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and is spread through bites or scratches.”

Michigan has confirmed 49 cases of rabies as of Oct. 20, 2023. That number does not include the case involving the dog found in Detroit.

Rabies vaccines for dogs are free on Tuesday mornings at the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center with the purchase of a dog license. More information can be found online at oakgov.com/petadoption.

How to protect yourself, your pets from rabies

You should visit your veterinarian on a regular basis and keep rabies vaccinations up-to-date for all cats, ferrets, and dogs.

Even if an animal is kept inside, keeping their vaccination against rabies up-to-date is important in case they are ever exposed to a stray animal carrying the disease.

Michigan law requires ferrets and dogs to be currently vaccinated against rabies.

If you are exposed to a wild animal, you should wash all bites or scratches immediately with soap and water.

If you think you or your animal may have had contact with rabid wildlife, you should immediately contact your veterinarian or MDARD at 800-292-3939 to determine the next steps.

What are the symptoms of rabies in a person?

The early symptoms of rabies in people may include fever, headache, general weakness, and discomfort.

People may also feel a prickling or an itching sensation at the site of the bite. The symptoms can last for days.

Over time, neurological symptoms may appear. Those can include difficulty sleeping, anxiety, confusion, hallucinations, agitation, partial paralysis, difficulty swallowing, and the fear of water.

Once symptoms appear, the disease is nearly always deadly.

What are the symptoms of rabies in an animal?

Animals with rabies may behave strangely or in unexpected ways.

The early symptoms include fever, lethargy, vomiting, and lack of appetite.

The later symptoms include weakness, difficulty walking, paralysis, seizures, difficulty swallowing, excessive salivation, abnormal behavior, and aggression.

What is the treatment for rabies?

To prevent rabies in a person that has potentially been exposed, the person undergoes a series of injections called Rabies Postexposure Prophylaxis.

People who have never received rabies vaccinations in the past must receive both the rabies antibody (rabies immune globulin, or HRIG) and the vaccine. People who have already been vaccinated will only need the rabies vaccine.

Once symptoms appear, the disease is nearly always fatal. At that point, treatment is only supportive.

The state of Michigan has more information about rabies available online.