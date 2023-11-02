Family won’t give up on answers in 1995 Waterford Township murder

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A robbery turned deadly in Waterford Township when a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in his apartment.

It happened 28 years ago and remains unsolved, but not forgotten.

The family misses him dearly and wants someone to be held accountable for his murder.

They’ve never given up and always wanted answers, but when Antonio Ruelas’ father died in April, it was a reminder to the family that time was ticking.

“I’m not getting any younger,” said his mother, Gloria Ruelas. “I would like to know who did this to him and why.”

To Gloria Ruelas, Antonio was Tony, her baby and only son. To Christina Ruelas, he was her older brother.

The family has kept in touch with the Waterford Township Police Department since he was shot and killed in August 1995.

Police believe he was shot in a botched robbery. A few pieces of jewelry were stolen.

It was especially difficult for their father, who reportedly blamed himself.

Not knowing who is responsible is more than haunting, it throws salt on a wound that time was supposed to heal.

The family tries to find comfort in the little things, like Tony’s sketches and comics, as well as the love for what they call a gift. On the third anniversary of Tony’s death, Christine went into labor at the cemetery and delivered a baby boy.

But it’s the truth they believe will give them the peace they’re looking for.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,500 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of Tony’s killer. You can call them anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.