Harper Woods man charged with killing 4 people, including family members, sentenced to 45-75 years

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – The Harper Woods man who was charged with killing four people, including several family members, has been sentenced to 45-75 years in prison.

The sentencing occurred Wednesday (Nov. 1).

Prosecutors say Jonathan Welch broke into his mother’s home and murdered her, his girlfriend, and his stepfather.

Prosecutors also charged Welch with a fourth murder after a body was found beaten to death in June 2022.

Standoff in Harper Woods

Police found Frazier and Bray dead after a 7-hour-long standoff at Welch’s mother’s home.

Harper Woods police were called around 8:10 p.m. July 10 to the home in the area of Kenosha and Sanilac streets. Police said a call to 911 came from someone inside the home.

“The caller stated that someone in there is holding her hostage,” the dispatcher said, via Broadcastify. “She was trying to explain the situation, and then a lot of screaming started, and the phone disconnected.”

Neighbors said they saw Welch drop his baby out of a window.

“He leaned out the window and dropped the baby on the grass,” a neighbor said. “The baby was naked -- while the house was on fire. This all was happening while the house was on fire.”

Police set up a perimeter around the home and found Welch’s 1-year-old son in the backyard of the home. The child was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police said Welch barricaded himself in the home and fired multiple gunshots at officers before he started a fire inside the home. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital. Crews were able to put out the fire.

Welch out on bond after allegedly torturing girlfriend

Welch was out on bond after he was accused of and charged with violently attacking and torturing Frazier on June 2. Frazier is the mother of his 1-year-old son.

Prosecutors said Welch strangled Frazier with an extension cord, poured gasoline on her, tortured her with a metal spatula and then sexually assaulted her with a pole. He was charged with torture, assault and criminal sexual assault.

He was issued a $100,000 bond, or 10%, by Magistrate Dawn White, according to records. Welch was able to pay $10,000 to get out of jail, authorities said. His mother got a bail bond to get him out of jail on July 8. He was released on a GPS tether. He was ordered to live with his mother when he was released from jail.

