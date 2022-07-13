Harper Woods 7-hour standoff: 2 dead, mom stabbed, child found in driveway, shots fired at police

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A 23-year-old man’s girlfriend and father were found dead, his mother was stabbed, his child was rescued from the driveway, shots were fired at police, and the house was set on fire during a barricaded situation that ended with him surrendering after seven hours in Harper Woods, officials said.

Harper Woods police were called around 8:10 p.m. Sunday (July 10) to a home in the area of Kenosha and Sanilac streets, according to authorities.

The 911 call came from someone inside the home, police said.

Authorities at the scene of a July 10-11, 2022, barricaded gunman situation in Harper Woods. (WDIV)

“The caller stated that someone in there is holding her hostage,” the dispatcher said, via Broadcastify. “She was trying to explain the situation, and then a lot of screaming started, and the phone disconnected.”

Officials said a 23-year-old man was holding the woman hostage in the midst of a stabbing spree.

The man’s mother escaped the home and went across the street to Ruth Tabone’s home, police said.

“I was like, ‘What happened?’” Tabone said. “She says, ‘I was stabbed.’ I’m, like, ‘What?’ Then she started to collapse so I helped her down and I had to keep her up, because at that point I see the knife is still in her back.”

Neighbors said they saw the 23-year-old man drop his baby out of a window.

“He leaned out the window and dropped the baby on the grass,” a neighbor said. “The baby was naked -- while the house was on fire. This all was happening while the house was on fire.”

Police said they saw the small child crying in the driveway, so they approached and safely removed the child from the scene.

Shortly after they brought the child to safety, officers said shots were fired at them from inside the home.

They said they then noticed smoke and flames coming from inside. Harper Woods firefighters and officers had to operate carefully to oust the flames while the standoff continued.

Firefighters battling flames during a July 10-11, 2022, barricaded gunman situation in Harper Woods. (WDIV)

After seven hours, the man finally surrendered to police and was taken into custody, officials said. Cellphone video from a neighbor showed him crawling down the front steps toward officers.

Police said they went inside the home and found the bodies of the man’s father and girlfriend inside the home. His girlfriend was in her 20s, and his father was in his 40s or 50s, according to authorities.

The man’s mother was taken to the hospital to have the stab wound treated. She was last listed in critical condition, officials said.

No update on the baby’s condition has been provided.

Police said the 23-year-old had been released on bond Friday (July 8) and was wearing a GPS tether after being charged with seven crimes, including torture, assault, and criminal sexual assault.

