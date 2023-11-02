Oak Park police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

OAK PARK, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Oak Park.
Aziah Thornton left her home on Monday (Oct. 30) at 6 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.
Thornton was las seen wearing a red zip-up hoodie, mint green pants and a black backpack.
|Aziah Thornton
|Details
|Age
|15
|Height
|5′5″
|Hair
|Black braids with a red patch
|Weight
|150 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
|Piercings
|2 nose rings, braces
Anyone with information should contact the Oak Park Public Safety Department at 248-691-7520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.