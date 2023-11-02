48º
Oak Park police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Aziah Thornton last seen on Oct. 30

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Oak Park. (Oak Park Police Department)

OAK PARK, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Oak Park.

Aziah Thornton left her home on Monday (Oct. 30) at 6 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.

Thornton was las seen wearing a red zip-up hoodie, mint green pants and a black backpack.

Aziah ThorntonDetails
Age15
Height5′5″
HairBlack braids with a red patch
Weight150 pounds
EyesBrown
Piercings2 nose rings, braces

Anyone with information should contact the Oak Park Public Safety Department at 248-691-7520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021.

