Oak Park police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

OAK PARK, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Oak Park.

Aziah Thornton left her home on Monday (Oct. 30) at 6 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.

Thornton was las seen wearing a red zip-up hoodie, mint green pants and a black backpack.

Aziah Thornton Details Age 15 Height 5′5″ Hair Black braids with a red patch Weight 150 pounds Eyes Brown Piercings 2 nose rings, braces

Anyone with information should contact the Oak Park Public Safety Department at 248-691-7520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

