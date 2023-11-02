Wayne County Lightfest 2023: Here’s when the holiday display will open to visitors at Hines Park

The Wayne County Lightfest will return to Hines Park starting in November.

The annual holiday event includes nearly 50 animated holiday displays with more than 100,000 lights. Here’s the info for the 2023 event:

When is Wayne County Lightfest 2023?

The Lightfest will be open Wednesday - Sunday from Thursday, November 16, 2023 until Sunday, December 24, 2023 from 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM.

The Lightfest will be closed Monday and Tuesday evenings.

Due to overwhelming response to the Lightfest, wait times may be longer than normal on weekends.

How much does it cost?

Cars $5 cash

Commercial van/RV/limo $20 cash

Mini-Bus (20 passenger) $25 cash

Bus (40 passenger +) $50 cash

If you are looking to pre-purchase tickets for employees, friends or family in advance, you can purchase tickets at the Nankin Mills Interpretive Center in Westland Monday - Friday from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the walk-up window starting November 20.

Pre-paid tickets can be purchased with cash, check or Visa/Mastercard or over the phone with a credit card by calling (734) 261-1990 and tickets will be mailed to you. Please note that tickets purchased in person at the Lightfest are the same price but must be paid by CASH only.

In addition, bus groups can pre-register their busses and pay ahead of time by check, Visa/Mastercard or cash. Call (734) 261-1990 for more information but bus pre-registration must be done at least one week ahead of time.

Where do vehicles enter the event?

The entrance to the Lightfest is 7651 North Merriman Road, which is on Merriman between Ann Arbor Trail and Warren Avenue in Westland, 2.5 miles south of I-96.

Wayne County will offer radio alerts to update visitors with important show information. By tuning into AM 1640 within three to five miles of the Lightfest entrance, visitors can receive regular updates on wait times, traffic flow, special event and event costs.

During the Lightfest, Hines Drive closes to traffic for set-up and operations from 5:00 PM - 11:30 PM from Ann Arbor Trail to Outer Drive.