21-year-old man arrested for armed robbery, assault at library in Frenchtown Township

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old man who was wanted for armed robbery and assault in Frenchtown Township.

The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 2) at 1:33 p.m. at the Bluebush Library in the 2210 block of Bluebush Road.

Officials say they received a call from library staff that an armed robbery and an assault had taken place by the man who entered the library wearing a mask, demanding money from the staff while physically assaulting them.

Police said the man fled after one of the victims was able to remove his mask.

A description was broadcast to police and Troopers from the Michigan State Police Department who flooded the area.

A Trooper from the Monroe Post located the man walking in the Forest Glen Subdivision, where he was arrested and questioned by detectives and taken to the Monroe County Jail for armed robbery and assault charges.