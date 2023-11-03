Man who was arrested for armed robbery, assault inside library in Frenchtown Township identified

The man who was arrested for armed robbery and assault inside a library in Frenchtown Township has been identified.

The man who was arrested for armed robbery and assault inside a library in Frenchtown Township has been identified.

Officials say Ashton Emmanuel Williams, 21, was arraigned in Monroe at the 1st District Court and charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of unlawful imprisonment for his role in the incident.

The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 2) at 1:33 p.m. at the Blue Bush Branch Library in the 2210 block of Bluebush Road.

Officials say they received a call from library staff that an armed robbery and an assault had taken place by Williams, who entered the library wearing a mask, demanding money from the staff while physically assaulting them.

Police said the 21-year-old man fled after one of the victims was able to remove his mask, revealing his identity.

Williams’ description was broadcast to police and Troopers from the Michigan State Police Department, who flooded the area.

A Trooper from the Monroe Post located Williams walking in the Forest Glen Subdivision, where he was arrested and questioned by detectives and taken to the Monroe County Jail for armed robbery and assault charges.

Williams, for his involvement, received a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact lead Detective Joshua Motylinski at 734-240-7523.