Motorcyclist killed by SUV turning left into Monroe County store

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A motorcyclist was killed when the driver of an SUV crashed into him while turning left into a Monroe County store, police said.

The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at North Monroe Street and Washington Boulevard in Frenchtown Township.

Officials said a 52-year-old Monroe man was driving a red Harley Davidson motorcycle south on North Monroe Street when a red Ford Escape coming from the other direction turned left into the Cheers Party Shoppe. The SUV struck the motorcycle, seriously injuring the Monroe man, according to authorities.

He was taken to ProMedica Monroe Hospital and pronounced dead from his injuries.

The 62-year-old Monroe man driving the SUV was not injured, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-242-3500.