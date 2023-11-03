Police seek information on man involved in burglary at Dearborn Fresh Supermarket

Police are seeking information on a man who was involved in a burglary at Dearborn Fresh.

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are seeking information on a man who was involved in a burglary at Dearborn Fresh Supermarket.

The incident occurred on Monday (Oct. 30) at 3:15 a.m. in the 13361 block of Colson Street in Dearborn after officers determined there was forced entry into the business.

Surveillance video suggests the suspect was an unknown white man, 5′11-6′3 in height, with a light-colored goatee and a tattoo of a cross on the inside portion of his right calf and a larger unknown tattoo on the back of his right calf.

Police are seeking information on a man who was involved in a burglary at Dearborn Fresh. (Dearborn Police Department)

Police say the unknown man was wearing a baseball-style hat, a black shirt displaying the words “I’m broken” written in white letters, blue shorts with a white back pocket, and multi-colored Croc-style shoes.

Surveillance video showed him taking an item, exiting the store, and walking southbound in the alley west of the business.

“It is crucial that anyone who is able to help identify this individual contacts the Dearborn Police Department. Crimes of this nature harm not only the retailer but our community as well,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

Anyone with information should contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-4472 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.