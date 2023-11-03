Redford school janitor killing posed no danger for students or staff, district says

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A custodian fatally assaulted a fellow custodian Thursday at Redford Union High School, but no other staff or students were in danger, district officials confirmed Friday.

After school hours on Thursday, Nov. 2, a high school custodian fatally assaulted a fellow custodian, resulting in his death. Redford Township police say the victim, who was identified only as an adult man, was taken to the hospital where he died. The suspect, identified by police only as a 42-year-old Detroit resident, was “immediately arrested” by responding officers, officials said.

It was initially reported that there was a stabbing, but police only called the incident an assault. Both of the janitors were employed by a third-party hired to care for the school, officials said. More details about the attack or why it happened were not provided as of Friday morning.

Police said Thursday that the assault occurred at around 5:35 p.m., long after students had been dismissed, and in an area where there were no students present. Redford Union Schools Superintendent Jasen Witt affirmed Friday that “at no time were any students or district staff members involved or in danger as a result of this incident.”

“The safety of our students, staff, and the entire school community is our highest priority, and our thoughts today are with the affected families,” Witt said. “While we cannot provide many details given this is an active law enforcement investigation, we are taking this matter very seriously.”

No other details were known as of this writing.

Redford Township police have asked anyone with information to call them at 313-387-2575, or to email them at DBailey@RedfordPD.org.