Rapper ‘Tee Grizzley’ celebrates album release by giving away free meals on Detroit’s west side

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

DETROITDetroit rapper Tee Grizzley celebrated the release of his latest album by giving out free food Friday at a Coney Island on the city’s west side.

Hundreds of fans stood in line for hours to glimpse the rap star who just dropped his fourth album called Tee’s Coney Island.

“I called it Tee’s Coney Island because I wanted to give back to my roots because this is the coney island I grew up coming to,” said Grizzley.

Grizzley said L. George’s Coney Island on Joy Road in Detroit was his spot growing up.

He was shocked to see the turnout for his event.

“I ain’t even think everybody was going to show up like this, but they did,” Grizzley said.

Grizzley’s fans were all smiles.

“I like how he likes the city, and he shows this city love,” said Tenesha Gray said.

Grizzley hopes his success will be an inspiration to others in his community.

“We can do so much more if we just believe in ourselves and give our dreams a chance,” Grizzley said. “I just want you to know it can come true. If it happened to me, it can definitely happen to anyone.”

