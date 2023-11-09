Wins in local races disrupt Michigan Democrats’ hold on legislative chambers

Democratic state representatives Lori Stone and Kevin Coleman are changing their titles to mayor.

Stone will lead Warren, and Coleman will take over in Westland.

“I have a few more days to serve as our state representative, a job that I love and cherish,” said Coleman while in Lansing. “I love doing this, but I’m even more excited to serve my community as our next mayor.”

Their victories will have an impact on the balance of power in the state House.

Democrats are losing their slim majority for a 54-54 split with Republicans.

“They have mostly relied on their own caucus as opposed to going across the aisle, so it will significantly complicate things,” Bridge Michigan Capitol reporter Lauren Gibbons said.

House Republican Leader Matt Hall said he’s hoping to find common ground across the aisle.

Hall said in a statement:

“Together, we can forge compromise and achieve the most productive months of the session, or the House Democrat leadership can take their ball and go home until next spring.”

House speaker Joe Tate from Detroit will remain in his role. House rules only call for a new speaker election if there’s a 55-55 split between the parties.

The Democrats have controlled both chambers.

A spokesperson for Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement celebrating their accomplishments.

“This legislative term has been one of the most productive in state history,” Press secretary Stacey LaRouche said.

LaRouche also said the governor will work with anyone on kitchen table issues for Michiganders.

Whitmer has the power to call for a special election to fill the vacancies, which will likely happen early next year.

“Our majority is contingent on these seats,” Coleman said. “The Westland seat and the Warren seat are very strong blue seats. So it’s not going to change hands.”

Stone wasn’t available for an interview, citing a busy schedule in Lansing.