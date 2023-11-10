45º
Macomb County man charged after allegedly pushing officer over second-story banister

Christopher Lynch (WDIV)

ARMADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 43-year-old man has been charged with two felonies Friday, Nov. 10 after he reportedly assaulted police officers in Armada Village.

According to authorities, Christopher Lynch was being served a mental health petition by two police officers at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 8, when he pushed one officer over a second-story banister and physically assaulted the other.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said Lynch had promoted anti-police and anti-government views in the past.

Lynch was charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer causing serious injury and resisting and obstructing a police officer causing injury. He is expected to be arraigned Monday, Nov. 13.

