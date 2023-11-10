‘This was dumb’: Well-known thief arrested after leading police on high-speed chase in Detroit

DETROIT – A man accused of walking out of the Target on Grand River Avenue in Farmington Hills with a cart full of stolen merchandise is accused of leading police on an eight-mile-long high-speed chase where he rammed multiple cars.

Police dashcam captured the chase from start to finish as 57-year-old Frankie Lysander Burton dodged and weaved in and out of traffic.

Burton wrecked the first time at 9 Mile and Middlebelt roads, smashing into an SUV, and continued ramming the vehicle to live so he could get away.

His car was severely damaged, but he continued driving fast with at least one wheel down to the rim. He finally lost control during a police PIT maneuver in Detroit near Greenfield Road and Trojan Avenue.

The 57-year-old bailed out and ran, but officers caught up to him. As he’s on the ground getting handcuffed, he told officers what he did was dumb.

“I apologize to the city, for real, because that was dumb,” said Burton. “All I had to do was stop.”

Police say Burton robbed Target multiple times, each time walking out with a cart full of stolen merchandise.

All told he hit four cars while on the run, but luckily, there were no serious physical injuries.

The 57-year-old is now facing four felony counts. He had a substantial criminal history.