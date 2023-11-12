Chelsea Small’s family still fighting for answers 10 years after her murder

TAYLOR, Mich. – Sunday marks a decade since Chelsea Small was murdered in Taylor, and her family is renewing the push to find her killer.

“I’m begging you please, please, it’s been 10 years. We need closure on this to help us as a family move on. We have been stuck in 2013 while life has continued to go on,” Small’s mother Debi Kamen said at a press conference last week.

Small, 30, was killed on Nov. 12, 2013, while working at the Advance America check cashing place on Telegraph Road in Taylor. She was a mother to two young children.

Police said a man with a silenced gun walked into the building and shot Small twice, killing her. He stole less than $250 cash from the scene and fled. He still has not been identified.

Unidentified man suspected of shooting and killing Chelsea Small on Nov. 12, 2013. (WDIV)

The Taylor police detectives who were initially on the case said even though they’ve moved on from the department, they have not moved on from this case. They still investigate on their own time.

Police said all theories are being considered in this case including the suspect being an avid gun owner who frequents firing ranges, to a security officer, possibly former military, militia, among other possibilities.

“I think she knew him. I felt that from the beginning,” Kamen said.

Police believe someone out there can identify the killer. There is a $55,000 reward being offered for a tip that leads to an arrest in the case.

“My gut tells me one, I thought it would take awhile anyway -- but I didn’t think it would take this long,” Debi Kamen said.

Tips can be made to the Taylor Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You can choose to remain anonymous. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers online through its website.