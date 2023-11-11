Wounds from losing daughter 10 years ago are still fresh for one Oakland County mother

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The wounds from losing a daughter are still fresh for one Oakland County mother 10 years after her murder.

The original investigators have never stopped working on the case despite moving on from Taylor police or retiring.

Chelsea Small’s mother had a message that she said everyone needed to hear.

My gut tells me, one, I thought it would take a while, but I did think it would take this long,” said Small’s mother, Debi Kamin.

Local 4 met Kamin 10 years ago at the Taylor Police Department.

Then, Kamin and the police made an urgent plea to find the man who walked into Advance America on Telegraph Road and shot Small to death.

“I think she knew him,” Kamin said. “I have felt that way from the beginning.”

The first Taylor police investigators on the case in 2013 were Steven Schwein and Troy Cox, but they have moved on from trying to find the cold-blooded killer.

Small was 30 years old and had two young children when the man caught on security camera was buzzed in, pulled a handgun with a silencer on it, and shot Small to death. He then took some cash and has never been seen again.

It’s been 10 years, and the mystery man has not been identified.

“All theories are being considered from him being an avid gun owner that frequents firing ranges to a security officer, former military or militia, as the list goes on,” said Schwein.

Investigators determined to identify, locate suspect in connection to 2013 murder in Taylor

Small’s murder still haunts her family. Current and former detectives and Kamin say someone knows who the killer is.

“I am begging you, please,” Kamin said. “It has been 10 years, and we need closure on this to help our family move on. We have been stuck in 2013 while life has continued to go on.”

The family said they’re holding a vigil at Small’s gravesite on Sunday (Nov. 12) at 3 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

A cash reward for information leading to an arrest is up to $55,000.