Jim Harbaugh suspension, Jimmy Hoffa theory -- and more top stories

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Here is a quick roundup of some of the top stories from last week that we think you should know about.

Can HOV lanes on I-75 be used to pass?

Michigan got its first-ever high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes on I-75 in Oakland County. The lanes are open along a 14-mile stretch of I-75 between 12 Mile Road and South Boulevard in Oakland County.

MDOT senior manager Mark Dubay spoke to Local 4′s Christy McDonald on Local 4+ to answer some of the top questions about the HOV lanes.

Ex-college football staffer shared docs with Michigan, showing a Big Ten team had Wolverines’ signs

A former employee at a Big Ten football program said it was his job to steal signs and he was given details from multiple conference schools before his team played Michigan to compile a spreadsheet of play-calling signals used by the Wolverines last year.

Man gets murder charge in Pontiac shooting that killed 16-year-old girl

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal October shooting of a 16-year-old girl who was walking in a Pontiac neighborhood.

General Motors plant in Flint turns down tentative agreement with UAW

Workers at UAW Local 659 in Flint on the production side of Flint Engine said no to the deal with GM; 48% said yes, and 52% said no.

Samantha Woll murder: Source provides gender of person arrested

Authorities arrested a person in the stabbing death of Samantha Woll, who was believed to be killed at her Detroit home on Oct. 21. That person has since been released from custody without charges.

48 years ago: S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald sinks in Lake Superior

It has been 48 years since the Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior. The S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald was considered the largest and fastest Great Lakes ship.

Is Jimmy Hoffa buried under a ballpark? True crime expert breaks down latest theory

Jimmy Hoffa disappeared from an Oakland County restaurant on July 30, 1975. Investigators have searched numerous locations and have sorted through countless tips for the last 48 years.

Now a cold case group believes they might know where he was buried. They believe his remains were moved to Milwaukee and the location comes from a clue left on a playing card.

