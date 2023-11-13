20-year-old man charged with 8 counts after allegedly driving stolen vehicle, fleeing police in Eastpointe

A 20-year-old man has been charged with eight counts in connection with allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and fleeing police in Eastpointe.

The alleged incident occurred on Thursday (Nov. 9) when Melvin Cooley-Cline IV was driving a stolen vehicle. An Eastpointe police officer saw Cline driving and pursued the vehicle.

Officials say another officer joined the pursuit when Cooley-Cline drove into a field, and one of the officers struck the vehicle, stopping the pursuit and causing the 20-year-old from Detroit to flee on foot before he was arrested.

Police say Cooley-Cline was in possession of a firearm, and another was found in his vehicle.

Coley-Cline was charged with:

Count 1: Flee and elude 3rd (five-year felony)

Count 2 Unlawful driving away of an automobile (five-year felony)

Count 3: Carry a concealed weapon (five-year felony)

Count 4: Resisting obstructing a police officer (93-day misdemeanor)

Counts 5 and 6: Felony firearm (two-year mandatory felony)

Count 7: Altering ID marks on firearm (two-year felony)

Count 8: Driving while license suspended (93-day misdemeanor)

“Fleeing from the police not only puts officers and innocent people at risk but also makes things worse for the person doing it,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “By prosecuting those who choose to run, we send a strong message that we won’t tolerate such dangerous actions in our community. We’re committed to keeping everyone safe, including our police, as they work to protect and serve.”

Cooley-Cline was charged in Eastpointe District Court, where his bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety, and he must have a mental health evaluation.

Upon his release, the 20-year-old must wear a steel GPS tether, have no weapons, no contact with the victims, not leave the state of Michigan, no driving, be on house arrest, and have no alcohol or drugs.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Tuesday (Nov. 28) at 8 a.m.