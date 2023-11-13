Crowd throws rocks at first responders after crash on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Fire crews and medics were reportedly attacked as they attempted to help the victims of a crash Monday, Nov. 13.

A crowd had gathered in the parking lot after an SUV slammed into a building on Seven Mile Road, near Van Dyke Avenue at about 3:30 a.m.

Background: Driver killed after SUV crashes into building on Detroit’s east side

When first responders arrived, they fell under attack. Fire crews and medics arrived and almost immediately told dispatch they had to get out of the area as people were throwing rocks at them.

They told dispatch that medics couldn’t get close enough to the two people trapped in the SUV to start life-saving measures.

One person reportedly grabbed a piece of equipment off a fire engine and shattered the truck’s windshield.

The Detroit Fire Department released the following statement:

“We ask the residents of Detroit to cooperate with our first responders and to not distract them when they are delivering medical care to their fellow citizens.” Detroit Fire Department Commissioner Chuck Simms

The Detroit Police Station is handling the investigation into the crash and the attack on first responders.