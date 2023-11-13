56º
Join Insider

Local News

Man charged with attempted murder in shooting at busy St. Clair Shores gas station

Victim is expected to be OK.

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Tags: St. Clair Shores, Macomb County
De-onta Smith-Haynes (WDIV)

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A 33-year-old man from Detroit has been charged in connection with a Friday, Nov. 10, shooting at a St. Clair Shores gas station.

Background: ‘It’s terrifying’ -- Community on edge after St. Clair Shores gas station shooting

The shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station near Nine Mile Road and Harper Avenue at about 8:45 a.m. One person was injured.

According to authorities, De-onta Smith-Haynes shot the victim in the parking lot after they attempted to punch Smith-Haynes.

The victim is expected to be OK.

Smith-Haynes was charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of firearm and felony firearm.

His bond was set at $300,000 cash/surety. He was also ordered to have a mental health assessment. If released on bond, Smith-Haynes is required to not have weapons or contact with the victim, he cannot leave the state and must wear a steel GPS tether

He is expected to return to court Nov. 28 for a probable cause hearing.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane Kelly is a digital producer who has been covering various Michigan news stories since 2017.

email