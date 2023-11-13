Man charged with attempted murder in shooting at busy St. Clair Shores gas station

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A 33-year-old man from Detroit has been charged in connection with a Friday, Nov. 10, shooting at a St. Clair Shores gas station.

The shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station near Nine Mile Road and Harper Avenue at about 8:45 a.m. One person was injured.

According to authorities, De-onta Smith-Haynes shot the victim in the parking lot after they attempted to punch Smith-Haynes.

The victim is expected to be OK.

Smith-Haynes was charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of firearm and felony firearm.

His bond was set at $300,000 cash/surety. He was also ordered to have a mental health assessment. If released on bond, Smith-Haynes is required to not have weapons or contact with the victim, he cannot leave the state and must wear a steel GPS tether

He is expected to return to court Nov. 28 for a probable cause hearing.