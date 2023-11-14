Morning 4: Driver arrested for homicide after woman’s beaten body found in car in Roseville -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Roseville police find woman’s body in vehicle, arrest driver who was passed out

The body of a woman who sustained “significant” head trauma was found in a vehicle Monday night by Roseville police, who also arrested the driver, officials report.

Firefighters attacked amid rush to help 2 trapped in SUV that crashed into Detroit building

Firefighters were attacked by a crowd early Monday morning while they were attempting to rescue two people trapped in a SUV that crashed into a building in Detroit.

Democrats adjourning Michigan Legislature to ensure new presidential primary date

Michigan Democrats who were passing legislation at a historic pace will abruptly end their session Tuesday as they grapple with internal divisions and a temporarily deadlocked state House.

Lawmakers are adjourning nearly a month early and delaying key legislation until next year to ensure that new legislation will take effect making Michigan the fifth state to hold its presidential primary on Feb. 27.

Grave markers moved, missing headstones: Problems plague Detroit cemetery

Grave markers moved, missing headstones, and other issues have plagued families with loved ones buried at Gethsemane Cemetery.

Many families who spoke with Local 4 said they are not sure if their loved ones are actually buried where the cemetery said they were.

