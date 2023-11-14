Mild weather continues before our next rainmaker: What to expect in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Our Tuesday begins chilly and tranquil with subfreezing temperatures to start. Layer up as you head out the door.

Plan for sunshine, seasonal and less breezy conditions today. The sunglasses will be a necessity again.

Highs will be closer to average in the low 50s this afternoon.

Tonight’s sunset is at 5:13 p.m.

Dry weather persists through Thursday with temperatures trending above average this week. Highs will bounce back to either side of 60 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday.

The next chance of rain arrives on Friday, and will cool us off into the 40s for the weekend.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, high pressure will provide pretty calm conditions across the U.S. into Thursday. Low pressure moving along the Gulf Coast and across Florida will continue to bring heavy during that time period. Meanwhile, several rounds of rain and mountain snow will continue in California through the week.

