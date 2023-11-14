Police chase in Farmington Hills ends with 2 people in handcuffs, puppy found in dumpster

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Two suspects allegedly tossed a puppy into a dumpster at a construction site while trying to get away from police in Farmington Hills.

“Because the puppy was slowing them down,” said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King.

During the evening rush last Wednesday (Nov. 8), Farmington Hills police said an officer attempted to pull over a car driven by 25-year-old Salena Martin on Haggerty Road near 10 Mile Road for a traffic offense.

But instead, Martin put the pressure on the gas, weaving between cars.

Due to the dangers, the police called off their pursuit after about a minute.

“Even after we terminated the pursuit, this vehicle continued to drive in a reckless manner at high rates of speed in excess of 120 miles per hour on the freeway,” King said, according to his officers who were stationed around the city.

Martin’s car eventually crashed into another car at Orchard Lake Road just south of 12 Mile Road.

Martin and her 14-year-old female passenger ran away from the crash scene, police said.

Police said the duo attempted to break into a vehicle at an apartment complex, where they were spotted by the vehicle’s owner, who chased after them.

Shortly after, officers took them into custody.

King said suspects usually discard weapons or drugs while fleeing police, not pets.

An officer retrieved the whimpering puppy from the dumpster. It was unharmed.

Police say the puppy’s owner later signed over their rights and was adopted.

“We have already got that puppy a safe family home that is loving that puppy and will make sure it’s safe from here on forward,” King said.

Martin was charged with fleeing and eluding police and driving while their license was suspended.

Records show Martin has been convicted on two separate occasions of fleeing and eluding police.

The teenage girl was turned over to a guardian.