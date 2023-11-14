Pontiac reintroduces paid parking to its downtown streets: What to know

PONTIAC, Mich. – Paid parking has returned to the streets of Downtown Pontiac, and visitors are being encouraged to mind the new meters that are already in effect.

Starting Nov. 1, the city of Pontiac has been enforcing paid parking spaces in the downtown area on Saginaw, Lawrence, Mill, Wayne and Perry streets, as well as on Oakland and Warren avenues. Meters are in effect between 8 a.m. and midnight Monday through Saturday, and parking costs $1 per hour.

According to the city, drivers can park for 2-hour increments between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., and for four-hour increments from 6 p.m. to midnight. Parking meters are operated by the Passport Parking app, and are being enforced by city employees.

Drivers can pay for parking using the free Passport Parking app, or by visiting a parking kiosk. A map of parking kiosk locations can be seen below.

Downtown Pontiac map of parking meter kiosks operating as of Nov. 1, 2023. Map courtesy of the city of Pontiac. (City of Pontiac)

The city did not say how much parking tickets will cost. Officials did say that parking tickets will be handed out if a vehicle exceeds its allotted parking time, and that any such tickets must be paid within 30 days or else the fine will increase.

The revamped paid parking initiative is meant to “increase circulation of cars among parking spaces” to allow for more parking spots to become available so that visitors can “enjoy easier access to restaurants and retailers,” city officials said Tuesday.

“The city’s main goal is to meet the needs of our residents and businesses by offering several options for paid parking downtown,” Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel said in a statement. “By re-implementing paid parking, we will ensure that downtown residents and employees don’t occupy parking spaces all day long and that customers and patrons can more affordably find parking spots.”

Below are videos from the city explaining the new parking meters.